Northern Ireland council opens book of condolences for victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The book of condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at the Guildhall from 1pm tomorrow and will also be available to sign online at www.derrystrabane.com.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria as they try to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.

"My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones or who are waiting on news of family members who are missing.

A rescuer uses a backhoe during searches among the rubble of collpased buildings in Kahramanmaras, on February 7, 2023, a day after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

“The scenes of the aftermath of the earthquake are just heartbreaking and I want to send a message of solidarity and support to all those involved in the rescue operation.

"I think its important that we allow the local community the opportunity to share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online via the Council website.

“I would also like to reach out to members of the local Turkish and Syrian community across the North West and offer them my support at this very difficult time.”

Search teams and emergency aid from around the world continued to pour into Turkey and Syria today as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug – sometimes with their bare hands – through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.