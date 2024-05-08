Protesting Queen's University group condemns Israel while describing Hamas attack on music festival as 'resistance'
The QUB Palestine Assembly staged the protest at the university’s Lanyon Building, demanding the removal of Hillary Clinton as chancellor.
The students’ group is also calling for Queen’s to end all ties with Israeli universities in Israel, to issue a statement “condemning Israel’s mass killing of Palestinians and deliberate destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure,” and to offer sanctuary to Palestinian academics and students.
Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan radio show, the group’s spokesperson Tamanna said that 87% of the 1,500 students who voted in an online ‘referendum’ said they “support the proposal to decolonise, demilitarise and democratise Queen’s University Belfast”.
Asked is she would condemn the Hamas attacks on Israel, Tamanna said: “I’m completely against reducing what has happened in Palestine on to October 7, because it completely disregards the 107 years of oppression Palestinians have faced, so I unfortunately won’t be honouring that question”.
When pressed on the actions of Hamas towards innocent civilians attending a music festival, she added: “I don’t understand why these same questions aren’t being asked about Palestine, or why people aren’t talking about Palestinians too.
"I don’t think civilians should suffer anywhere, but it is resistance to an occupation – it is resistance to the mass bombardments that have happened in Palestine”.
Responding to the groups’ concerns, a Queen’s University spokesperson said it “is committed to freedom of expression, the right to hold a range of views, and the promotion and protection of the right to protest. This applies to our students, academics and professional staff, and indeed the wider public.
“During recent months, we have met individuals and representatives of many organisations, including trade unions, students union and many other interest groups.
“We have had constructive discussions, listened to concerns and ideas, and exchanged views in an atmosphere of mutual respect... and we will continue to do so.”
They added: “While we will recognise and defend the right to protest and have voices heard, in a respectful and legal way, it is essential that those who want to go about their normal business on campus can freely and safely do so without interference.”
