Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III and Queen Camilla posing for a portrait next to the Neronian spur of the Aqua Claudia at Villa Wolkonsky, Rome, Italy, ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

The Queen is “delighted” to be in Italy with the King for a four-day state visit that began with a fighter jet escort over Rome.

Charles and Camilla’s trip was described as “historic” by the UK’s ambassador to Italy, who said it would leave a “priceless” legacy strengthening the “closeness” between the UK and the EU nation.

The couple flew in a UK Government plane, an Airbus A321, from Brize Norton and as they neared Ciampino Airport two F-35 jets from the Italian air force accompanied the plane and flew overhead as it landed.

Edward Llewellyn, the UK’s ambassador to Italy and San Marino, said ahead of the arrival: “This visit will deliver a meaningful and broad legacy, above all their majesties will do something intangible but priceless.

“Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations in a way that only they can, creating memories that will last a generation.

“Their love for Italy and all things Italian, the things Italians cherish – culture, food, heritage – resonate very, very deeply.

“So a lot to look forward to in the next few days. The state visit that brings together, quite simply, the best of Italy and the best of Britain, the closest of friends, allies and partners.”

The King and Queen received a red carpet welcome and were greeted by a line of UK and Italian dignitaries, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who will accompany the couple throughout their tour, Mr Llewellyn and his counterpart Inigo Lambertini, Italy’s ambassador to the UK, while a guard of honour stood nearby.

Camilla was overheard telling a member of the welcoming group she was “delighted” to be in Italy, a visit made at the request of the UK Government and celebrating UK-Italy ties.

A separate state visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, in the Vatican, has been cancelled, as Pope Francis is recuperating after leaving hospital following treatment for double pneumonia.

With a number of Vatican events removed from the itinerary in Rome, the remaining engagements in the Italian capital have been spread over two days, and extra elements added to some engagements.

During the visit Charles will become the first British monarch to address both houses of Italy’s parliament – the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic.

The King will also hold audiences with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and he and Camilla will attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president on the evening of their 20th wedding anniversary.

The UK and Italy’s defence co-operation will be marked by a joint flypast over Rome by the Italian air force’s aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, and the RAF’s Red Arrows.

The couple will visit Ravenna, near Bologna, where Charles and Camilla will mark the 80th anniversary of the province’s liberation from Nazi occupation by allied forces on April 10 1945, during a town hall reception.

They will also celebrate literary culture by visiting Dante’s tomb and the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.