Writing for the Hollywood Reporter, Adena Halpern explained how she moved to Holywood while her husband Jonathan Goldstein worked on the new Dungeons & Dragons movie which he wrote and co-directed.

She said: “When my husband told me we’d be moving to Belfast for seven months I started to cry. I had been promised London. I knew nothing about Belfast and sobbed, ‘Do they even have dog groomers there?’

“Turns out, with its wooded trails, hidden creeks and sea front views, Belfast is a best-kept secret. And now that I’m back in Los Angeles, I miss it a lot.

People enjoying the sunshine at Sea Park in Holywood. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Adena said that her 10-year-old son and dog came on the trip too: “My family rented a house just outside of the city in a town called, improbably, Holywood. I wanted to make sure I was in a walkable area, because the thought of driving on the left was daunting. Every day I walked down to the high street where there was a pharmacy, restaurants, two butcher shops, two small markets, pubs, a manicurist and an ice cream shop.

“It was simple enough to get there via the street, but early on in our stay, I discovered a beautiful forest path that was nearly hidden by the trees that shrouded it. It was a quiet, green trail. Extremely safe and very un-LA. It was like something out of a Jane Austen novel where Elinor Dashwood and Mr Ferrars would sneak off to hold hands.

“You could also take Seapark, which is a winding, walking path that goes for 16 miles along the Belfast Lough. It’s extremely calming and a place to reflect or wind down after a day on the set.

“It rains about 37 inches every year in Belfast. By way of comparison, in 2020, Los Angeles got 5 inches. It was also cold and constantly overcast (when the sun comes out, Belfastians call it “a hole in the clouds”). Coming from a place where it never rains, I didn’t mind the weather and no one I was with complained either.”

US author Adena Halpern

