War in Ukraine: Missile made in Northern Ireland takes down Russian drone

Initial reports credited a Starstreak missile with the takedown, though it was later identified as a Martlet – both missiles being made at Thales UK base in Belfast.

Soldiers, believed to be from the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, shout “yes” and “marvellous” amid celebrations after they see the missile make a direct hit on the Russian drone.

Ukrainian soldier Yuriy Kochevenko, who posted the footage online, thanked Britain for supplying the missile system, adding, “the support of our allies is being used effectively, send more of it”.

A still from the video posted by a Ukrainian soldier

The weapon system had been incorrectly identified as the Starstreak, however, numerous intelligence sources pointed out that it was a Martlet missile, which uses the same launch tube.

Earlier this month footage showed a Starstreak missile being used to shoot down a Russian helicopter.

Both missiles are made by Thales, a French firm whose air defence division is based in Belfast, having taken over Short’s Missile Systems.