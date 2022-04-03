Starstreak, a high-velocity projectile, has been deployed in Ukraine for almost a week, according to a Ministry of Defence source.

Starstreak, like the NLAW and Javelin, is built by Thales Air Defence, which has a manufacturing site in Belfast.

The Times said that verified footage shows it breaking the tail off a Russian helicopter

The missile being fired from a jeep

Starstreak, a high-velocity projectile that destroys targets with kinetic tungsten darts, was filmed cutting the aircraft in two over the Luhansk region in the east of the country according to the Times.

Footage of the attack shows the tungsten darts breaking the tail off the Mi-28N, after Ukrainians using British techniques opened fire.

A Ministry of Defence source told the Times that the video showed Starstreak in action over Ukraine.

The source added that the anti-aircraft system had been deployed in the country for almost a week.

The paper said senior defence industry sources who examined the film also believe it to be the weapon.

