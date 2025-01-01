Young children escape injury in New Year's Eve arson attack on property

Arson incident

​Three young children have escaped injury in an arson attack in Armagh.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at residential premises at the Mullacreevie Road area of the city on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Sometime between 10pm and 11pm, it was reported that an object was thrown at the rear of a property in the area.

"It was reported that the object caused the rear wall to ignite following the incident. A number of people, including three children were inside the property but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1625 31/12/24.