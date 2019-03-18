Young footballer killed in Saint Patrick's Day disco tragedy is named

A community has been plunged into mourning at the death of a " much loved and highly thought of player and member".

A post on Edendork GAC expresses sympathy at the passing of Connor Currie.

Greenvale Hotel today

Last night three teenagers died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel.

A number of other teenagers have also been treated in hospital.

The post from Edendork GAC adds: "Connor will forever be remembered with the greatest affection by all associated with our club and indeed the wider Edendork community.

"We are all in shock at Connor’s untimely passing, to lose a dear friend and team mate is one of the most difficult life experiences you will have to face."

They add that "as a club, it is important that we keep together and support each other through this difficult time".

"There will be a prayer service this evening at the Des Fox Pavilion at 6pm, and professional counselling available until 9pm," it adds.

They further add: "Should any of our young people need any assistance or someone to speak to in the time ahead please call; Samaritans, official helpline of the GAA and available 24-7, on their free-phone number 116 123 Or Lifeline, a crisis response helpline service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0808 808 8000."