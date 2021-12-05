Young man dead after car collision in Larne housing estate

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 05/12/2021 Police can confirm that a man in his 20s has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Green Drive area of Larne this morning (Sunday 5 December) Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit.

They should quote reference number 704 of 05/12/21.

The collision happened sometime before 11.30am.

Green Drive, highlighted in yellow

Green Drive is a long road surrounding an open park in the middle of a housing estate on the northern side of the town.

There are few other details at present.

