Young man who dies in hospital a week after serious Crumlin collision which also killed a west Belfast newsagent is named

Police have confirmed that a second man has sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moira Road, Crumlin on Wednesday 31st May.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:44 BST

In a statement, Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS.

"A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene.

Police at the scene on the Moira Road, Crumlin, due to a serious two vehicle road traffic collision.
Police at the scene on the Moira Road, Crumlin, due to a serious two vehicle road traffic collision.
"A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died.

"He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.”

The statement adds that their investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 31/05/23.”

Robert Laverty from the Belfast area died at the scene
Robert Laverty from the Belfast area died at the scene
