The annual week, beginning today, serves as a cue for renewed warnings from the government and police about the dangers posed on the roads.

Over the decades, car crash fatalities have been coming down in Northern Ireland; figures compiled by transport expert Wesley Johnson show that in the run-up to the millennium fatalities were between 140 to 170 per year.

They fell steadily over the following decade to a low of 48 in 2012 – but have since fluctuated, from a high of 79 in 2014 down to 50 for 2021.However, the latest data shows a slight rise in fatalities compared with last year.

The PSNI has given a breakdown of the data showing that by this time in 2021, there had been 38 deaths.

But as of November 10 this year, there had been 45.

Of these 45, 26 have been in what police dub rural areas, 14 in urban ones, and five on motorways/dual carriageways.

Lisburn woman Joy Gordon, widow of Jonny Gordon who died instantly aged 29 in a head-on car crash in January 2020, used the start of Road Safety Week to warn of the human cost of motoring.

In a statement issued via the campaign group Brake, she said: "The day Jonny’s life was taken was the day my life changed forever.

"I went to work a wife but came home a 29-year-old widow. Everything was just gone, part of me died too that day.

"I am sharing my story with Brake to remember my husband, Jonny, and to call on everyone, particularly drivers, to use roads safely."

On the day of the crash, Joy had gone to work as a nurse, and kissed him on the forehead before leaving the house.

Later in the day, Jonny and Joy had a WhatsApp conversation about what colour bin was to go out; this was the last contact she would ever have with her husband.

The driver of the other car in the crash was hurt, but lived.

Mary Williams OBE, chief executive of Brake, said: "Brake's National Road Victim Service sees the devastation caused by road crashes, which strike at the heart of families.

"We can and must all work together to stop these appalling tragedies and make our roads safe for all.

"We are appealing to everyone, particularly drivers, employers and communities, to shout out for Safe Roads for All in Road Safety Week and every week.

"Whether you are a driver slowing down, an employer introducing more safe driving policies, or a community working with a local authority for a 20mph limit, we can all make a difference."

Michael Daly, chief officer of Belfast Harbour Police (which patrol the docklands area), said: “Belfast Harbour Police is pleased to be taking part in Road Safety Week.

"Sector policing teams will engage with road users, including HGV drivers as well as cyclists, promoting the importance of correct signalling, and the use of hi-vis clothing and lighting on bicycles.

“Road safety is an important issue for everyone and it is vital that we each take responsibility for keeping each other safe.”

