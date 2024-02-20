Young pregnant woman dies after being knocked down by a car last night - police appealing for information

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She has been named as 28-year-old Valeria Amorim from the Belleek area.

A PSNI statement adds that around 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

But sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene.

Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.