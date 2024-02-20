All Sections
Young pregnant woman dies after being knocked down by a car last night - police appealing for information

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in the Boa Island Road in Belleek yesterday evening.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 13:10 GMT
She has been named as 28-year-old Valeria Amorim from the Belleek area.

A PSNI statement adds that around 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

But sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene.

Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24.

