Chloe and Adam Sproule from Kesh, County Fermanagh being awarded for their bravery

The NIFRS are saying ‘a big well done to Chloe and Adam Sproule from Kesh County Fermanagh’ after they found themselves involved in a car fire in August “but thanks to their situational awareness and quick thinking they prevented serious injury to themselves and others”.

A post on the Northern Ireland Fire and rescue Service Facebook page says: “On Tuesday 30 August 2022 Chloe & Adam Sproule, who are 11 and 9, were travelling in a car with their Grandmother when they could smell smoke inside the vehicle.“They alerted their Grandmother and recalled advice they had received from a Firefighter during a school talk - to pull over immediately, exit the car and look for a safe place to stand by as you call NIFRS.“Only moments after they exited the car it went up in flames.”

The post adds that this incident “highlights the importance of our engagement with young people which is made possible by local school’s participation”.