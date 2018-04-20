Abraham a father figure to us all

We are the Three Faiths Forum NI: comprised of Jews, Christians and Muslims.

We have come together to understand each other’s faith, to develop positive relationships, and celebrate diversity.

This was a reaction to the negativity directed at religious groups in Northern Ireland.

We could respond in likeness, or follow the examples within our religions and seek to follow the message of Godliness and love.

Abraham is a key figure within our faiths, a father figure, and so we see ourselves as siblings – equal, yet approaching life from differing points of belief.

Our aim is not to worship together, or to try to convert anyone from another religion to ours, but as the mission statement says to develop, explore, celebrate, create and to respect.

We plan to meet for the first time at Belfast City Hall at 10.30am today [Friday], and later to arrange trips to Belfast synagogue, Belfast Islamic Centre and Clonard monastery.

As with many journeys of faith, we are not sure of the way forward, but we do welcome you to join and support us on the way.

Dr Sandra Baillie, Holywood, Representative of the Jewish community on the forum

ThreeFaithsNI@yahoo.com