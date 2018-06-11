Academics condemn appointment of Robinson but are silent on SF man

So 37 Queen’s University staff and academics have supported a letter of condemnation regarding the Honorary Professorship of Peter Robinson.

The letter cites his previous remarks regarding Islam and supporting his wife’s view on homosexuality, and mentions the signatories’ “deep concern and profound regret” at his appointment, given his “intolerant views”.

Letters to Editor

What strikes me as peculiar — frightening even, is the complete silence regarding the accompanying appointment of former Sinn Fein politician Mitchel McLaughlin.

He has been a member of Sinn Fein for more than fifty years.

That party, along with its fellow travellers, supported the tyrannical IRA campaign of murder and violence inflicted on the population of Northern Ireland for over 30 years — for which they have yet to apologise.

No “deep concern or profound regret” from the academics there, no mention of “intolerant views”.

In this vile republican genocidal campaign so many innocent victims were denied the most basic human right — that to life itself.

We can only conclude there is no correlation between intelligence and wisdom.

Full marks to Queen’s University for not surrendering to this sanctimonious moral ambivalence.

Those concerned should hang their heads in shame.

John McClements, Newtownards