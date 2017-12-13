Ask the public about how we plan to deal with legacy

The issue that surrounds legacy has yet again been put to the back of a queue that includes Brexit, same sex marriage, and an Irish Language Act.

The momentum to have the public consultation on the proposed Legacy Bill which was part of the Stormont House Agreement (SHA) seems to have been lost and the delivery of the justice mechanisms stalled.

Letters to editor

It is easy to see why.

Given the existing political tensions, it seems less likely now that any form of Executive will be set up soon.

Though bi-lateral meetings have continued, they have done so in a perfunctory and non-productive way.

The UUP call to initiate all-party talks before Christmas has been thrown out by Sinn Fein as they believe there is nothing to talk about until the DUP soften their stance on some issues.

However, the current political impasse in Northern Ireland does not mean there should be any further delay in launching the public consultation on legacy to allow the people to express their views.

The results, once analysed by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), can then form the basis for a Legacy Bill and the mechanisms for dealing with our troubled past can be put in place without delay.

The UUP has a number of real and serious issues surrounding the SHA and the mechanisms for dealing with the past.

We will argue our issues in a democratic way and at the end of the consultation we will either support or not support the recommendations made by the NIO.

It will be for other political parties to do similar.

I therefore call on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the NIO to release the public consultation before Christmas and allow at least 14 weeks for all interested groups and individuals to have their say on these important mechanisms. We have waited long enough.

Doug Beattie UUP MLA for Upper Bann