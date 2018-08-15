Atrocities in Yemen are real and happening now but there is no outcry

On Thursday at least 29 children were murdered as they travelled on a school bus in Yemen.

The bus was targeted by the Saudi-led coalition.

The missile was probably manufactured in Britain, the plane was probably built in Britain, and the pilot was probably trained by the British government, with the US providing logistical and intelligence support.

Why is this not a “We can’t stand by and allow this to happen” moment?

We couldn’t stand by and allow Saddam Hussein to continue possessing his mythical weapons of mass destruction and we couldn’t stand by and allow Gaddafi to get anywhere near Benghazi where he apparently was going to massacre everyone even though he had offered pardon for those who would lay down their arms.

However, in Yemen the atrocities are real and happening now. But instead of jumping into action and running to the UN Security Council and screaming blue murder, Britain along with the US and France is happily aiding and abetting in these atrocities.

If the media were doing their job properly they would be calling Britain a leading terrorist state, but it doesn’t work that way.

Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough