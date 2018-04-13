Conflating the play park row and Irish language

In a week which saw a focus on peace and reconciliation, marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, I was disappointed to see this newspaper draw a direct comparison between the naming of a children’s play park after an IRA man and support for the Irish language.

I refer to the Morning View (‘SF demand respect yet display contempt for IRA victims,’ Wednesday, April 11), which, it seems, was written without the spirit of co-operation that had been so celebrated just one day earlier.

Let me be clear, there can be no moral equivalence between the two issues mentioned.

The naming of play park in Newry after Raymond McCreesh is wrong.

All those who voted to maintain the name know it was wrong and it should be removed as soon as possible.

The name does nothing to promote a shared community space, instead creating an exclusive narrative to only one section of a particular community.

In contrast, the Irish language is part of a shared history which can be used to highlight commonalities between all in our society.

Conflating the two only adds to the trope that the Irish language is something which divides us.

Andy McMurray, Councillor, Slieve Croob DEA, Alliance Party