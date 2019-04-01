David McNarry: We need a pro Brexit unity coalition government

Talk of a government of national unity should be examined and extended into forming a Brexit coalition inclusive of Conservative, Labour and DUP MPs taking office ad committed to leaving the EU.

A Brexit coalition determined to take back control of the country .

Letter to the editor

There was never going to be a meaningful vote which meant that the UK could leave and remain at the same time.

Had Theresa May succeeded Northern Ireland would be annexed from the Union and governed like an EU colony jointly by Brussels and Dublin. Unionists are greatly indebted to all those who stood four square behind the Union.

Circumstances demand a caretaker prime minister to take charge of a Brexit coalition.

It will test the tacit Tory remainers.

Labour loyalties will divide where they have large numbers of MPs from solid leave constituencies. The DUP will ponder on the merit of joining mainstream politics. But none have a choice with the nation under siege from the EU.

The crisis necessitates bold, tough and honest cross party co-operation.

Trusted MPs can do the country proud by utilising the strengths of cutting free of Brussels and signing up to trading under World Trade Organisation Rules.

The Irish have done us no favours with the backstop demand, we owe them nothing.

The remain amendments are timorous, meek and dishonest tommyrot.

The world’s fourth largest economy shackled to a recession ridden EU and tied to propping up their growing debts.

Staying to be subjected to being a rule taker trapped inside the customs union. Banned from trading outside the EU. Denied freedom ever because of the poisoned backstop. Our laws and rights dictated by the EU. Free trade disallowed with our farmers and fishermen governed by Brussels.

This great nation is above such humiliation .

So cometh the hour cometh the man or the woman who will regain our national identity and sovereignty by taking control of both the government and the parliament.

A prime minister honouring the integrity of the peoples’ vote to leave.

A leader restoring confidence and serving notice to the EU that the UK refuses to be servile to them or any other united states of Europe. A prime minister finally delivering on Brexit.

David McNarry, Comber, Co Down