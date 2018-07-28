Disturbing nonsense on gender reassignment gets ‘Hear, Hear’ from peers

Lord Lucas, a Conservative peer, in a recent debate in the House of Lords (pictured) on government plans to weaken the laws on gender reassignment said, “For men to have babies and woman to have penises I absolutely think that that is good for us all”.

Not very long ago a person would have been certified insane for coming off with such a statement, nowadays he receives a ‘Hear, Hear’ from his fellow peers.

Letters

All of this comes off the back of the removing of Dr David Mackeret, a medical adviser for a government department because he said that a person’s gender is determined at birth.

It seems to me that the same basis used to make the case for trans-gender could just as easily be used to support trans-nature. If one’s sex can be described as fluid, the very same grounds could be used to make a case for the fluidity of nature.

So to play devil’s advocate we could borrow and tweak the arguments: “I feel like an ape trapped in a man’s body”, “I feel more mentally and emotionally comfortable as an ape”, “Look, at the physical similarity of a lot of bodily hair”, “No one asked me whether I wanted to be a human being or not”, “I demand my human right to choose what nature I am known by”.

The nonsense of such a line of arguing exposes the nonsense of gender reassignment.

Any right thinking person should find it very disturbing that we have people ruling over the laws of the country and they cannot tell the difference between the concreted at birth definitions of male and female.

Rev John Coates, Kellswater Reformed Presbyterian Church