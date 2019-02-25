The LGBT demonstrators outside Townsend Street Presbyterian church should be congratulated.

All evidence shows that “gay conversion therapy” doesn’t work and is dangerous.

Available evidence suggests that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation results in high levels of mental health problems, suicide attempts and self harm.

In fact a prominent conversion therapy advocate, David Matheson, has come out as gay after spending decades of his life entrenched in homophobia.

In a survey on the subject conducted by the Church or England which attracted 4,600 gay responses, of these 458 said they tried to become straight, 91 attempted suicide and 22 had been forced to have sex with someone of the opposite sex.

Almost all said it was a horrific experience.

To my mind “gay conversion therapy” is little different to “exorcism”, the casting out of so called demons or the devil by people possessed by the afore mentioned.

In 2015 there was a case of a GP being struck off for taking a patient with mental problem to a church for exorcism.

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorders are the usual candidate for a false diagnosis of possession of demons and the treatment has the same terrible effect as gay conversion therapy.

Gay people are born gay, they don’t chose that lifestyle and no amount of praying, therapy or anything else will alter that fact.

The religious fundamentalists and evangelicals should be exposed as they were when they were when they supported similar practises such as witchcraft in times gone bye.

Andy Barr, Bangor