John Finlay: Allowing limited abortion could open the flood-gates

As soon as the result of the Irish referendum on the eighth amendment was announced, the pro-abortion lobby quickly turned its sights on Northern Ireland, and the demand for change in the days since has been both menacing and relentless.

It is very clear that there are those, including some MPs at Westminster with their own specific agendas, who are determined to do everything possible to thwart the will of the people of Northern Ireland on this sensitive matter.

Letters to Editor

It is a disgrace that these malcontents have been aided and abetted by sections of the media.

We are being told that we cannot remain out of step with the rest of the island and the rest of the UK.

But abortion is a devolved matter and no-one has the right to dictate to us what we should or should not do.

It is vital that this matter is properly discussed in the Assembly, and nothing should be done until devolution is restored.

I find it interesting that while some who favour change want only minimal reform, others want to go much further.

If we concede in one area, I fear the flood-gates could well open.

I can understand the stress that accompanies an unwanted pregnancy, but in taking into account the rights of the mother we must also consider the rights of her unborn, and innocent, child.

Two wrongs can never make a right. And human rights must be based on what is morally right.

I want to commend my DUP colleagues at Westminster, who spoke out so clearly in the recent debate in the House of Commons.

They deserve the full support of all who value the sanctity of life.

Alderman John Finlay, DUP, Ballymena