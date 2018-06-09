Judges ignore fact that NI abortion laws protect the child

The UK Supreme Court judges’ opinion is just that — only their personal opinion.

They criticise northern Ireland abortion laws.

However the DUP fought the general election remaining as anti abortion and got a huge mandate.

UN statistics reveal that 39 other countries do not have abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger.

Baroness Nuala O’Loan, former NI Police Ombudsman, said abortion is not a right.

Northern Ireland abortion laws protect the child in the womb which the judges totally ignore.

Terri Jackson, Ex DUP, Bangor