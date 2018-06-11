No mention of what the Lord says about the unborn

Regarding all the hype concerning the rights and wrongs of abortion, and so-called human rights, there is never a word about what the Lord says; or the human rights of the unborn child.

We read in 1 John 3: 15 “Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer: and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him.”

Are these not terrifying words to those who would have the unborn child murdered?

Is there no fear of God before their eyes, and of the dreadful sentence of the Lord upon such? — “the Wrath of God abideth on him!”

Again in Psalm 9: 12 it is written, “When He maketh inquisition for blood, (murder) He remembereth them: He forgetteth not the cry of the humble.”

In this portion of God’s Word, we see God comes to make inquisition for this crying sin of murder, the Lord is not said to make inquisition after any other sin, as He does after murder.

The command “thou shalt not kill,” is still very much in place today.

Would these potential murderers not be better advised to “flee from the Wrath to come,” and seek forgiveness from the Lord for this very thought of murder?

Let all true Christians pray the Lord will preserve our country from this devilish deed of murder, let us follow the Lord’s command, “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil.”

David Burrows, Dungannon