Republicans want punishment of others, but not their own

The editorial (‘Donaldson right to highlight the hypocrisy of SF on legacy,’ June 15) supporting Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s position on Sinn Fein/IRA’s hypocrisy is factual regarding these apologists with a history of deeds reflecting sectarianism; racism; religious hatred; bloody revolution; and glorying in such achievements.

Donaldson was right about the long list of unsolved crimes against humanity. W

e occasionally hear forgiveness referred to as a requirement for healing.

SF/IRA do not ask for forgiveness as they refuse to admit any wrong. They do not believe in it.

Their response has been assassination even of their own. To be consistent they do not ask the state to seek forgiveness.

They want punishment of others but not their own.

Unionists were sold a fake product in political agreements. How long will they tolerate such deplorable behaviour?

David Barbour, Coleraine