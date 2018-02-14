Rev Ivan Foster: SF is the unchanged fount of murder and terror that it has always been

When Mary Lou McDonald ended her Sinn Fein leadership acceptance speech with “Up the rebels” and “Tiocfaidh ar la”, (Our day will come), she was clearly signalling a camaraderie and affinity with the bloody terrorism of the IRA.

Her gloating over the activities of the IRA should signal the end to any “power-sharing” talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP.

Sinn Fein is the unchanged and unchangeable fount of murder and terror that it has always been!

How can unionists ignore this unveiling of the true face of this monstrous organisation with which they are seeking a political coalition at Stormont?

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtr), Kilskeery. Co Tyrone