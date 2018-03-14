Robin Swann: London cannot let Sinn Fein block devolution any longer

Following the breakdown in the recent talks process between the DUP and Sinn Fein it is very clear that the public have run out of patience with local politicians.

There have been some suggestions that nothing will happen until after Brexit negotiations and this is completely unacceptable.

Letters to Editor

The public are quite understandably angry at the lack of progress in political talks, whilst the difficulties facing our health service and education system worsen almost by the day.

The secretary of state has to take decisive action.

The government must consider all options including a voluntary coalition or a Grand Council type Assembly.

If that means direct rule ministers temporarily bringing legislative proposals to the committees for scrutiny in order to ensure a role for locally elected politicians, then so be it.

What is clear is that Sinn Fein cannot be allowed to block progress any longer. They have a mandate but they have 27 seats out of 90 and 28% of the vote. They cannot be allowed to dictate to the rest of us.

They don’t take their seats in Westminster by choice, if they don’t want to take their seats in the Assembly then they should no longer be allowed to stop those of us who do.

Robin Swann MLA, Ulster Unionist leader, Stormont