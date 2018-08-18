Sinn Fein hold Stormont to ransom over Irish but DUP should not use Ulster Scots as pawn to give republicans what they demand

I was both saddened and surprised to read in your August 2 issue that DUP MP Gregory Campbell suggested that the party may consider some sort of an Irish language deal if Ulster Scots gets similar treatment.

To thus equate Ulster Scots with the Irish language is surely a nonsense — and in saying this I mean no offence to Ulster Scots.

In any case any deal based on the sort of act that Sinn Fein wants, with its many ridiculous ramifications, would be completely unacceptable.

Equally, if the DUP uses Ulster Scots as a pawn in this sordid business they should hang their heads in shame.

As only a few people here — and also in the rest of Ireland — use Irish as a first language it is probable that it already gets more support and recognition than is justified.

If Sinn Fein continues to insist on their Irish language act they should be told that they may have one based on the good support for the language already in place. If they refuse it then surely Stormont should be allowed to resume without them if necessary.

Is there not something fundamentally wrong with a system of government where one party is allowed to hold others to ransom?

Mr EW, Co Londonderry