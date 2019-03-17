Terrorists caused Bloody Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Over the past week I have bit my tongue when it came to Bloody Sunday and if there are to be prosecutions or not.

I was seething at the comments of Eamonn McCann (‘Eamonn McCann warns of seething anger if Bloody Sunday soldiers not prosecuted,,’ March 11).

In the article he states that Bloody Sunday was ‘different to other Troubles atrocities’. Really? So according to him one death is different from another. One life is worth more than another.

‘Bloody Sunday was men in uniform representing the British state coming into this area and shooting down our friends and neighbours’. Mr McCann what about the hooded terrorists that were fit to come in to so many of our communities and cause their Bloody Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays when our friends and neighbours were shot down, blown up, town centres devastated, and lives changed.

Perhaps Mr McCann should reflect on this by travelling a short distance south to the new cemetery in Castlederg and wander among the gravestones of my friends and neighbours murdered in cold blood. Reflect on the people there without justice, prosecutions or information forthcoming from those responsible.

Then Mr McCann if you have time on your hands perhaps take yourself off around the other multitude of grave yards containing the victims of terrorist violence both republican and loyalist and reflect there for a while.

After you have done all that you will find that there are many people out there who have suffered enough to make their ‘blood explode with anger.’

Richard Scott MBE, Omagh