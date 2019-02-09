The cornerstone of civil and religious liberties is the right to life

Breda Corish (‘Hypocrisy of abortion situation is compounded by the Tories blocking reform to appease DUP,’ Feb 2) questions DUP policy on abortion in Northern Ireland.

Breda’s letter ends: “They [women in NI] deserve better–they deserve justice and equality.”

The cornerstone of civil and religious liberties (human rights) is the right to life.

Conscience, scripture and modern science affirm the pro-life position. Has Breda viewed the 7-8 week human embryo on the www.EHD.org website?

Dr James Hardy, Ret’d GP, Belfast BT5