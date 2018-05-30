The Papacy has a very long history

In his response (‘Popes claim to be God,’ May 18) to my letter (‘It is inaccurate to suggest that Popes claim to be God,’ May 16), the Rev Ivan Foster asks regarding his letter of May 7 “... why he (me/mise) made no reference whatsoever to them (ie Pope Boniface)”.

It’s quite simple really. There have been nine Popes named Boniface. There was Pope Boniface 1, who was a contemporary of St Augustine of Hippo, the author of the Confessions and also a discourse on The Trinity etc.; Boniface 1 was Pope from December 418 to September 422; and there was Pope Boniface 1X; he was Pope from November 1389 to October 1404; in between there were seven Popes named Boniface. As you can see, the Papacy has a long history, stretching back 2000 years to its foundation by Jesus Christ, and, in between, there have been hundreds of Popes; the Rev Foster’s first name, Ivan, also called John, is well represented among them (St John XX111 was a much loved Pope in the 20th century); my first name, Micheal, hasn’t yet made the grade to the Papacy; however an Archangel is called Micheal who is defender of the Catholic Church.

A beautiful prayer to St. Micheal was brought into use by Pope Leo X111 in 1886.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh