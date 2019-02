Re Diane Dodds (‘The threat to UK is clear from EU presentation on the Withdrawal Agreement,’ Feb 12) this is obvious to a child.

What on earth did Theresa May learn studying Geography at St Hugh’s College, Oxford (along with Damian Green’s future wife)?

Perhaps it is her intention to cut off Northern Ireland from Great Britain. I wouldn’t put it past the Brits to do so. But we still don’t know the real intentions of the prime minister.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin