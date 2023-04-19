Can you solve these cat-themed brain teasers?
Purr-use these pics and see if you are eagled eyed enough to identify the cats in each scenario
Cats are an incredibly important part of many of our lives. They bring us joy, companionship, and a garden free of mice, while we give them cat food, treats, and a warm place to curl up in the evening. Everyone’s a winner.
However, cats are incredibly independent creatures, always going off on adventures and getting into scrapes. Aloof and adorable, cats never fail to keep owners guessing at what’s going on in their feline minds.
With this in mind, cats.com have put together some cat-themed conundrums to test your detective skills, which are perfect for filling the catless void on your lunch break or commute.