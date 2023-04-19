News you can trust since 1737
Can you solve these cat-themed brain teasers?

Purr-use these pics and see if you are eagled eyed enough to identify the cats in each scenario

By Joanne Savage
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

Cats are an incredibly important part of many of our lives. They bring us joy, companionship, and a garden free of mice, while we give them cat food, treats, and a warm place to curl up in the evening. Everyone’s a winner.

However, cats are incredibly independent creatures, always going off on adventures and getting into scrapes. Aloof and adorable, cats never fail to keep owners guessing at what’s going on in their feline minds.

With this in mind, cats.com have put together some cat-themed conundrums to test your detective skills, which are perfect for filling the catless void on your lunch break or commute.

Can you find all the cats that are hiding in this picture?

1. There are lots of cheeky cats in unexpected places on this farm

Can you find all the cats that are hiding in this picture? Photo: Contributed

Cats can be given to hiding in the oddest places

2. The seven cats that were attempting to hide - did you spot them all?

Cats can be given to hiding in the oddest places Photo: Contributed

Can you find the cat with no tail?

3. Rows upon rows of different breeds of cat. But which is the odd one out?

Can you find the cat with no tail? Photo: Contributed

Congratulation if you were eagle-eyed enough to spot him!

4. Here he is, the cat with no tail

Congratulation if you were eagle-eyed enough to spot him! Photo: Contributed

Related topics:Cats