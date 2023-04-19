Purr-use these pics and see if you are eagled eyed enough to identify the cats in each scenario

Cats are an incredibly important part of many of our lives. They bring us joy, companionship, and a garden free of mice, while we give them cat food, treats, and a warm place to curl up in the evening. Everyone’s a winner.

However, cats are incredibly independent creatures, always going off on adventures and getting into scrapes. Aloof and adorable, cats never fail to keep owners guessing at what’s going on in their feline minds.

With this in mind, cats.com have put together some cat-themed conundrums to test your detective skills, which are perfect for filling the catless void on your lunch break or commute.

1 . There are lots of cheeky cats in unexpected places on this farm Can you find all the cats that are hiding in this picture?

2 . The seven cats that were attempting to hide - did you spot them all? Cats can be given to hiding in the oddest places

3 . Rows upon rows of different breeds of cat. But which is the odd one out? Can you find the cat with no tail?

4 . Here he is, the cat with no tail Congratulation if you were eagle-eyed enough to spot him!

