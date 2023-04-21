News you can trust since 1737
Casting call for NI's 'brightest minds' wanted to solve puzzles on new game show

Fans of ‘University Challenge’ or ‘Only Connect’ – dab hands at difficult quizzes - should step forward and apply

By Joanne Savage
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

12 Yard Productions are on the look out for contestants in Northern Ireland to take part in new gameshow ‘Puzzling’ for major UK broadcaster, ITV.

Casting has opened and anyone interested in applying should send off their application form before Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A casting call for the new series reads: "Do you excel at hard quizzes like 'University Challenge or 'Only Connect’ or do you just love solving tricky puzzles?

Apply now to participate in new gameshow Puzzling set to go on air with major broadcaster ITVApply now to participate in new gameshow Puzzling set to go on air with major broadcaster ITV
"We are looking for Britain's Brightest Minds to take part in our brand new series."

Not much is known about Puzzling so far, but prospective applicants must meet a number of requirements prior to putting their name forward.

To be eligible to take part in the programme you must be aged 18 or over and currently resident in the UK, Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

You can apply now by clicking here or email [email protected] You can also complete the relevant application form by clicking here.

