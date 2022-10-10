Crossword Solutions

JP Daily:

10/10/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 7 Beyond the pale; 8 Full stop; 9 Road; 10 Sapper; 12 Aslope; 14 Ascend; 16 Despot; 18 Etui; 20 Looked on; 22 Insignificant. Down: 1 Refusals; 2 Roll up; 3 Adit; 4 Whip-hand; 5 Spiral; 6 Plea; 11 Redolent; 13 Propound; 15 Elicit; 17 Sketch; 19 Tone; 21 Oafs.

Quick: Across: 7 Unpretentious; 8 Cardinal; 9 Tier; 10 Agreed; 12 Sprite; 14 Trowel; 16 Dreary; 18 Peri; 20 Velocity; 22 In short supply. Down: 1 Endanger; 2 Bridge; 3 Stun; 4 Enclosed; 5 Bitter; 6 Cure; 11 Delivery; 13 Throttle; 15 Weight; 17 Escape; 19 Erne; 21 Last.

11/10/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 6 Feigned; 7 Unbar; 9 Sty; 10 Preaching; 12 Furthermore; 15 Presumptive; 17 Mismanage; 19 Two; 21 Celia; 22 Waisted. Down: 1 Meats; 2 Ego; 3 Heir; 4 On the move; 5 Banners; 8 Talent; 11 Nursemaid; 13 Taming; 14 Praises; 16 Sweet; 18 Gear; 20 Asp.

Quick: Across: 6 Acquire; 7 Grope; 9 Fit; 10 Rewarding; 12 Calculation; 15 Declaration; 17 Countless; 19 Don; 21 Heart; 22 Cranium. Down: 1 Acrid; 2 Run; 3 Free; 4 Erudition; 5 Sponsor; 8 Varlet; 11 Gallantry; 13 Circle; 14 Recover; 16 Vogue; 18 Sure; 20 End.

12/10/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 3 Impostors; 8 Term; 9 Comes into; 10 Number; 11 Named; 14 Paste; 15 Damp; 16 Sight; 18 Punt; 20 Angle; 21 Gross; 24 Sorrow; 25 Manifesto; 26 Dual; 27 Programme. Down: 1 Standpipe; 2 Promising; 4 Moor; 5 Omega; 6 Tailed; 7 Rate; 9 Ceres; 11 Negus; 12 Dangerous; 13 Speedwell; 17 Taboo; 19 Trying; 22 Siena; 23 Pair; 24 Stem.

Quick: Across: 3 Qualified; 8 Nail; 9 Castigate; 10 Occurs; 11 Fears; 14 Reels; 15 Echo; 16 Smash; 18 Chic; 20 Apple; 21 Table; 24 Strict; 25 Nonentity; 26 Hail; 27 Persisted. Down: 1 Incorrect; 2 Discredit; 4 Upas; 5 Lithe; 6 Figure; 7 Eats; 9 Cross; 11 Flame; 12 Sceptical; 13 Forestall; 17 Hasty; 19 Caress; 22 Lotus; 23 Core; 24 Stye.

13/10/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Craft; 4 Stumble; 8 Nunnery; 9 Icing; 10 Owls; 11 Underdog; 13 Mass; 14 User; 16 Outright; 17 Taxi; 20 India; 21 Ovation; 22 Targets; 23 Easel. Down: 1 Contortionist; 2 Annul; 3 Tier; 4 Saying; 5 Universe; 6 Builder; 7 Engaged signal; 12 Estimate; 13 Matador; 15 Shoots; 18 Adits; 19 Wage.

Quick: Across: 1 Felon; 4 Dismiss; 8 Ruction; 9 Mimic; 10 Keen; 11 Rehearse; 13 Tune; 14 True; 16 Laudable; 17 Maze; 20 Dying; 21 Elevate; 22 Extreme; 23 Dress. Down: 1 Foreknowledge; 2 Lucre; 3 Naif; 4 Danced; 5 Symmetry; 6 Immerse; 7 Secretiveness; 12 Entangle; 13 Tourist; 15 Allege; 18 Awake; 19 Mend.

14/10/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 7 Norman; 8 Repast; 10 Wagoner; 11 Total; 12 Hind; 13 Piano; 17 Forte; 18 Mate; 22 Ropes; 23 Contest; 24 Stress; 25 Bertha. Down: 1 Know the; 2 Origins 3 Paint; 4 Heating; 5 Parts; 6 Stale; 9 Armistice; 14 Possess; 15 Magenta; 16 Central; 19 Brush; 20 Spare; 21 Under.

Quick: Across: 7 Ration; 8 Strife; 10 Venture; 11 Rogue; 12 Deep; 13 Pinch; 17 Tepid; 18 Mute; 22 Start; 23 Niggard; 24 Depart; 25 Detain. Down: 1 Provide; 2 Stunted; 3 Bogus; 4 Attract; 5 Tinge; 6 Repel; 9 Deficient; 14 Lecture; 15 Runaway; 16 Heading; 19 Aside; 20 Happy; 21 Agree.

15/10/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Beanfeast; 8 Ion; 9 Army canteen; 11 Penalty; 12 Drear; 13 Little; 15 People; 17 Cabot; 18 Sea salt; 20 On one's knees; 22 Ark; 23 Falsehood. Down: 2 Ear; 3 Focal; 4 Annoys; 5 Treadle; 6 Dinner plate; 7 Insurgent; 10 Minute books; 11 Policeman; 14 Lets off; 16 As well; 19 Ankle; 21 Ego.

Quick: Across: 1 Elemental; 8 Rub; 9 Determinate; 11 Immerse; 12 Scour; 13 Breach; 15 Invite; 17 Learn; 18 Appoint; 20 Educational; 22 Can; 23 Tasteless. Down: 2 Lie; 3 Error; 4 Toiled; 5 Liaison; 6 Premonition; 7 Abhorrent; 10 Temperament; 11 Imbalance; 14 Conduct; 16 Harass; 19 Pride; 21 Ass.

JP Weekly:

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 6 Hellcat; 7 Naomi; 9 Avoid; 10 Watches; 12 Death duties; 14 Battle cries; 18 Arc lamp; 19 Issue; 21 Heaps; 22 Tillers. Down: 1 Leave; 2 Plaice; 3 Saw; 4 Mascot; 5 Ammeter; 8 Ladders; 11 Streams; 13 Harrier; 15 Tulips; 16 Easily; 17 Lucre; 20 Jig.

