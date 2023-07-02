A boy who was found in a canal with stab wounds has been named by police. Victor Lee was discovered in the water last Sunday (June 25) in Ladbroke Grove, West London.

The teenager was declared dead at the scene after he was pulled from the Grand Union Canal. A post-mortem was conducted during the week, which revealed he died from stab injuries.

The 17-year-old has been named by police despite a formal identification not yet taking place. The Metropolitan Police added that his family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Three teenagers, aged 14, 15, and 17 were arrested on Friday (June 30) and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation. He said: "We are continuing to provide Victor’s family with support during this traumatic time and our thoughts remain with them.

"We made three arrests as part of our investigation into Victor’s murder. However I still need to hear from anyone who has information about what happened last Sunday.

"Were you in the area of the Grand Union Canal towpath near the Scrubs Lane bridge, or travelling on Scrubs Lane, between 5.15pm and 6.15pm? Did you see a fight or hear anything that may assist with the investigation?