54 beaches across the south of England have been placed under a raw sewage health alert. 33 of these are under a ‘sewage pollution alert’ with a remaining 21 issued a ‘pollution risk forecast’, meaning there is a chance sewage could appear in the area.

The alert has been issued by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS). They are a marine conservation charity set up in 1990 by a group of Cornish surfers from the villages of St Agnes and Porthtowan on the north coast of Cornwall.

On their website , they state: “The sheer volume of pollution entering our water means the UK consistently ranks as one of the worst European countries for coastal water quality. Meanwhile, only 14% of our rivers warrant ‘good’ ecological status.”

Josh Harris, who is part of SAS, told Metro.co.uk: “When it rains, it pours sewage. Water companies treat our coastline, rivers and lakes as an open sewer, with decades of under-investment whilst shareholders and directors get paid millions.

“It’s a totally unacceptable situation and that’s why we are demanding an end to dirty money in the water industry and an end to sewage pollution.”

Full list of 54 beaches under a raw sewage alert

Kingsand

Cawsand

Portwrinkle

Downderry

Seaton

Millendreath

East Looe

Readymoney Cove

Polkerris (pollution risk forecast)

Par Sands

Shorthorn Beach

Charlestown

Duporth (pollution risk forecast)

Porthpean Beach (pollution risk forecast)

Pentewan

Portmellon

Gorran Haven Little Perhaver

Porthluney (pollution risk forecast)

Pendower (pollution risk forecast)

Porthcurnick (pollution risk forecast)

Gyllyngvase

Swanpool

Maenporth (pollution risk forecast)

Porthallow (pollution risk forecast)

Porthoustock

Coverack

Kennack Sands (pollution risk forecast)

Polurrian Cove

Poldhu Cove (pollution risk forecast)

Perranuthnoe

Marazion (pollution risk forecast)

Long Rock

Penzance (pollution risk forecast)

Wherry Town (pollution risk forecast)

Porthgwidden

Porthkidney

Gwithian Towans

Godrevy Towans

Portreath

Trevaunance Cove

Perranporth (pollution risk forecast)

Crantock

Fistral South

Fistral North

Porth

Mawgan Porth

Porthcothan (pollution risk forecast)

Harlyn Bay

Trevone Bay (pollution risk forecast)

Polzeath (pollution risk forecast)

Trebarwith Strand (pollution risk forecast)

Crackington Haven (pollution risk forecast)

Summerleaze (pollution risk forecast)