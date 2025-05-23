84 Coworking Spaces Across Northern Ireland — Over a Third Located in Belfast
Northern Ireland Highlights – Q1 2025
Inventory: Northern Ireland hosts 84 coworking spaces as of Q1 2025.
Leading Market: Belfast concentrates 38% of Northern Irelands coworking inventory and is the country’s only city to rank in the UK’s top 15 coworking markets.
Median Subscription Prices — all below the UK median prices.
- Dedicated desks: £185/month (UK median £248).
- Open workspaces: £149/month (UK median £175).
- Virtual office subscriptions: £30/month (UK median £50)
- Meeting rooms: £20/hour (UK median £27/hour)
Top Operators: Leading operators include Formation Works (11 locations), Regus (6), and Enterprise Causeway (6).
Belfast Highlights – Q1 2025
Inventory: Belfast ranks 10th in the UK with 32 coworking spaces as of Q1 2025, at a tie with Nottingham.
Median Subscription Prices in Belfast:
- Dedicated desks: £225/month (above Northern Ireland’s median)
- Open workspaces: £167/month (also below the national median)
- Virtual office subscriptions: £60/month (double Northern Ireland’s median price)
- Meeting rooms: £19/hour (lowest in the UK, tied with Glasgow)
UK Highlights
UK & Ireland’s combined inventory reached 4,090 spacesin Q1 2025.
The UK coworking market hosts 3,829 spaces in Q1 2025, with 3,335 in England, 291 in Scotland, 119 in Wales, and 84 in Northern Ireland. Greater London leads with 1,145 locations, followed by Manchester (93), Glasgow (67), and Birmingham (63).
You can read the full report here: https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/uk-ireland-coworking-report/.