84 Coworking Spaces Across Northern Ireland — Over a Third Located in Belfast

The latest State of the Coworking Industry Report in Q1 2025 has just been released by CoworkingCafe, offering a detailed snapshot of the flexible office market across the UK and Ireland. Based on proprietary data as of April 1st, 2025, the report explores workspace inventory at national and local levels — including a breakdown of leading coworking markets — alongside median subscription prices and top coworking operators.

Northern Ireland Highlights – Q1 2025

Inventory: Northern Ireland hosts 84 coworking spaces as of Q1 2025.

Leading Market: Belfast concentrates 38% of Northern Irelands coworking inventory and is the country’s only city to rank in the UK’s top 15 coworking markets.

Distribution of Coworking Spaces in Q1 2025 across the UK and Ireland

Median Subscription Prices — all below the UK median prices.

Dedicated desks: £185/month (UK median £248).

Open workspaces: £149/month (UK median £175).

Virtual office subscriptions: £30/month (UK median £50)

Meeting rooms: £20/hour (UK median £27/hour)

Top Operators: Leading operators include Formation Works (11 locations), Regus (6), and Enterprise Causeway (6).

Belfast Highlights – Q1 2025

Inventory: Belfast ranks 10th in the UK with 32 coworking spaces as of Q1 2025, at a tie with Nottingham.

Median Subscription Prices in Belfast:

Dedicated desks: £225/month (above Northern Ireland’s median)

Open workspaces: £167/month (also below the national median)

Virtual office subscriptions: £60/month (double Northern Ireland’s median price)

Meeting rooms: £19/hour (lowest in the UK, tied with Glasgow)

UK Highlights

UK & Ireland’s combined inventory reached 4,090 spacesin Q1 2025.

The UK coworking market hosts 3,829 spaces in Q1 2025, with 3,335 in England, 291 in Scotland, 119 in Wales, and 84 in Northern Ireland. Greater London leads with 1,145 locations, followed by Manchester (93), Glasgow (67), and Birmingham (63).