A Jollyes good day at NI Pet Awards

Jollyes, The Pet People, named Best Pet Shop Chain of the Year and Best Clothing & Accessories Retailer of the Year at Belfast award ceremony

Tails are wagging in Jollyes stores across Northern Ireland following the pet retailer’s success at the recent Northern Ireland Pet Awards.

With 15 stores in Northern Ireland, the rapidly growing pet superstore had nominees in the Best Groomer, Best Sales Assistant and Best Clinic Receptionist categories.

And, Jollyes itself was the pick of the litter on the night, scooping both the Best Pet Shop Chain of the Year award and the Best Clothing & Accessories Retailer of the Year award.

Jollyes at the Northern Ireland Pet Awards

The Northern Ireland Pet awards highlight the dedication and commitment of those working within the local pet sector and provides some well-earned recognition for the invaluable contributions these dedicated people make to improving the lives of our best friends every day.

Jollyes Northern Ireland Regional Manager, Laura Hadden, described the awards success as thoroughly deserved recognition of her colleagues’ incredible commitment and passion for their jobs.

“Every one of our Jollyes colleagues loves to share their knowledge and pet expertise with customers,” she said.

“Over the years we’ve built up a solid bond with our customers and we’re delighted to be recognised as the best in show. Winning the Best Pet Shop Chain of the Year award is a testament to our amazing colleagues’ tremendous efforts.

“Congratulations must also go to our six staff members who were nominated for individual awards.

“At Jollyes, we pride ourselves on delivering amazing services and value for our customers and winning the Best Clothing & Accessories Retailer of the Year award highlights the strength of our offering.

“As Northern Ireland’s largest pet retailer, we can’t wait to deliver our amazing services and brilliant values to even more pet parents.”

Having been nominated in the Groomer of the Year category, Leah Carroll, a groomer in Jollyes’ Newry superstore said it was an honour to have her work recognised in such a manner.

“When I found out I was up for this award, I was speechless,” said Leah.

“All the groomers in our store work incredibly hard and are constantly growing and learning from each other’s tips and tricks, so to have been shortlisted for this award is an unbelievable feeling.

“We are all pet people and enjoy what we do. I love being able to see each dog individually and develop a bond with our regulars including Oscar the Samoyed and Tia the Malamute.

“I actually used to be scared of dogs before I started working here but I’ve come to realise they are some of the most caring and loyal animals and spending time in their company is highlight of my day.”

In addition to these NI awards, Jollyes has grown its store estate by 50 per cent in three years and has had an remarkable start to 2024 winning new investment to supercharge its growth. It was named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and made the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.