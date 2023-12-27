A third of adults have welcomed the New Year in from a completely different country

New York, Sydney and Rome are the destinations where Brits would most like to see in the New Year.

A study of 2,000 adults found a third have previously ditched a traditional new year’s celebration to jet off to another country instead.

Las Vegas, Paris, Iceland and Dubai also featured in the top 10 most popular locations to ring in the new year.

Broadening culture horizons was a motivating factor for 14 per cent, while eight per cent wanted time away from the family after a hectic festive period – and 64 per cent said it was the ‘perfect’ stress-free start to their new year.

It also emerged that with a typical New Year’s Eve night out in the UK costing £174 per person on new outfits, dinner, drinks and transport, 39 per cent feel it can work out as better value for money to head abroad.

And there has been a surge in bookings for new year travel, as Skyscanner data revealed bookings were up 71 per cent in November compared to October for return travel leaving between Christmas Day and December 31.

A spokesperson for Skyscanner, which commissioned the research, said: "Many of us are now looking for ways to see in 2024 abroad, instead of at home. Whether it’s creating memories with loved ones, visiting family or simply getting the perfect snap for the ‘gram, New Year’s Eve trips are becoming more and more popular.

“With the whole world at our fingertips nowadays, with a bit of planning you could spend this new year somewhere incredible.”

The research found of those who’d like to go abroad for December 31, 28 per cent would most look forward to an experience totally different from the UK, while 17 per cent would enjoy seeing the celebrations of a different culture – and nine per cent would jet somewhere warm to enjoy the temperature.

Nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) go as far as saying a traditional New Year’s Eve in a UK pub would bore them, and 28 per cent consider planning a New Year’s Eve celebration at home to be either fairly or very stressful, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Skyscanner’s spokesperson Laura Lindsay added: “Many of us like to start the year ‘as we mean to go on’ and what better way than to celebrate New Year's Eve somewhere beautiful, fun or relaxing with our loved ones. Exploring different customs, tasting unique cuisines, and dancing to the rhythm of a new city is a fantastic way to enjoy the hours as the clock counts down to midnight.

“There's something enchanting about spending New Year in a place that's unfamiliar yet welcoming. Whether it's the sparkle of city lights or the tranquility of nature, being abroad adds an extra layer of magic to the moment."

Top 10 places Brits would like to spend New Year’s Eve