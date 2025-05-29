Acclaimed Belfast Chef appointed as Head Development Chef at Sysco’s New Facility

Sysco, Ireland’s largest foodservice specialist, has announced the appointment of Kyle Greer—one of Northern Ireland’s most respected culinary leaders—as Head Development Chef at its new facility in Northern Ireland.

In this pivotal role, Kyle will spearhead a wide-reaching programme of support for the hospitality sector, focusing on smarter kitchens, sustainable sourcing, and nurturing the next generation of culinary professionals.

Kyle joins Sysco with a mission to champion local food producers, mentor emerging chefs, and guide hospitality businesses as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of an ever-evolving industry landscape.

Formerly Executive Head Chef at the Europa Hotel, Kyle brings with him a wealth of experience across some of Northern Ireland’s most renowned kitchens, including Malmaison, The Doyen, and the Balloo Inns Group. At the Europa, he led a high-performance team through the pandemic, streamlining kitchen operations and introducing agile, scalable systems for high-volume service—skills that will prove invaluable in his new role.

Mark Lee, Chief Executive of Sysco Ireland, commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Kyle to the Sysco team. His appointment is a key milestone as we prepare to open our new Sysco Belfast facility, complete with a state-of-the-art development kitchen, this September.

“Kyle brings not just deep technical expertise and leadership, but a genuine passion for the people behind the plate—from local farmers and producers to young chefs just starting their journey. His focus on sustainability, education, and innovation aligns closely with our commitment to supporting a stronger, more resilient foodservice industry across the island of Ireland.”

Kyle’s new role will see him work closely with Sysco’s customers to develop efficient, cost-effective kitchen strategies while encouraging the use of fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients. A strong advocate for culinary education, he will also collaborate with schools, colleges, and training institutions to mentor future chefs and help equip them for long-term careers in hospitality.

Kyle Greer pictured at Sysco's new facility.

Raised in a family where food was at the heart of everyday life, Kyle’s culinary journey began unexpectedly when he stood in for a breakfast chef—a moment that sparked a career defined by passion, hard work, and a commitment to excellence. A former Chef of the Year who has cooked for Presidents and Royalty, he remains grounded in his belief that food can transform lives.

Speaking on his appointment, Kyle said: