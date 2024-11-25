AIB NI calling on communities to ‘Step Up’ for the 2024 GOAL Mile

AIB NI is calling on local communities to ‘step up together’ and complete a mile challenge this Christmas to support GOAL’s vital humanitarian work. The GOAL Mile takes place at over 160 locations around the island of Ireland in December, raising much needed funds for AIB charity partner, GOAL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AIB NI has teamed up with styling and lifestyle blogger Denise Curran to help encourage and inspire those in Northern Ireland to take part in the challenge. Together they are encouraging everyone to walk 2,000 steps – approximately one mile – to raise awareness of GOAL in its work with vulnerable communities around the world.

“The GOAL Mile is a special way to get together with family and friends and support an incredible charity at the same time,” said Denise Curran. “I completed the GOAL Mile last year and want to make it an annual tradition, it’s a wonderful way to get out into nature during what is often a busy time of year and take some time to reflect on how we might be help make a difference to those in need and go the extra mile this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For over forty years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run, jog or walk one mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas to support GOAL’s humanitarian work in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. This year, AIB is encouraging people across Ireland to start a new tradition by participating in the GOAL Mile together.

Denise Curran and her husband Michael and their two children, Reece (aged 1) and Sienna (aged 2).

AIB, committed to building sustainable communities, is proud to extend its partnership with the GOAL Mile for another three years. By supporting GOAL, AIB reinforces its dedication to helping vulnerable communities impacted by climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict.

Whether walking, strolling, jogging, or running, everyone is invited to participate in the GOAL Mile with family, friends, or their wider community. Early bird registration is now open at www.GOALmile.org. Participants and supporters can also donate directly to GOAL through the AIB app.