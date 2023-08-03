Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK by consumer experts Which? for the month of July. It is the 14th month in a row Aldi has claimed the title of the UK’s cheapest supermarket.

Each month Which? compares the price of a basket of 38 items from each of the major UK supermarkets, and in July the price of Aldi’s basket stood at £71.22. This was £16.02 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket on the list, Waitrose, which had a cost of £87.24 for the same basket of goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bargain supermarket Lidl came in second place, once again missing out on the top spot by £1.38 with a basket price of £72.60. Asda was the third cheapest at £78.65, followed by Tesco at £79.59, Sainsbury’s at £81.06, Morrisons at £82, and then Ocado at £86.26.

Which? also compared the cost of a larger trolley of 135 items which includes the original 38 products from the basket comparison plus 91 more. Aldi and Lidl do not feature on this list of comparisons as the discounters do not always stock big-brand products.

Most Popular

Aldi in Killamarsh is set to reopen after refurbishment on August 3.

In this comparison, Asda was knocked off the top spot - a crown it had held since January 2020. Instead in July 2023, Morrisons was found by Which? to have the cheapest shop in the large trolley comparison with a trolley price of £341.92.

This was £34.74 cheaper than the most expensive grocer in the group, Waitrose, who had a basket price of £376.66 for the same shop. The second cheapest was the previous winner Asda with a price of £342.14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was then followed by Tesco at £360.97, then Ocado at £367.97, and then Sainsbury’s at £370.54. Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “Households up and down the country are having their budgets squeezed by the cost of living crisis and our latest research shows that once again Aldi is the cheapest supermarket.

“For a larger trolley of items, Asda has been knocked off its perch as the cheapest option for the first time in several years with Morrison pipping it to the post for value. Which? believes that supermarkets are currently failing to adequately help shoppers during the current crisis.

They must ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them - including providing a range of essential budget lines that support a healthy diet in smaller convenience stores where they have them.

"They must also provide transparent and comparable pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value.”

Which? Cheapest supermarket comparison

Aldi - £71.22

Lidl - £72.60

Asda - £78.65

Tesco - £79.59

Sainsbury’s - £81.06

Morrisons - £82

Ocado - £86.26

Waitrose - £87.24