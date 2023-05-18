Aldi has launched a new pet range to help our furry friends stay cool this summer. If you worry your pet might get too warm during the warm summer months, or you want to keep them cool while they relax in the garden, Aldi’s Keep Your Pet Cool range is here to help.

Research shows that almost 70% of dogs become unwell after going for a walk in high temperatures. But thanks to Aldi’s new range costing from just £2.49 pet owners can keep their pets cool without breaking the bank.

The new range is available to pre-order online from May 21 and will be available to buy in stores from May 28. The range starts from just £2.49 and includes a brand-new portable shower, a sunshade dog bed, plus Aldi’s sell-out pet cooling mats.

Aldi is also launching its own Porta Dog Shower (£22.99, online only) to make cleaning your dog on the go is quicker and easier than ever before with its multiple spray settings. Other summer walk must-haves include the Pet Cooling Towel (£2.49) and Cooling Collar (£2.49) – simply store in the fridge for long-lasting comfort both during and post-walk.

For dogs who love to lounge, try Aldi’s Sunshade Dog Bed (£19.99), which makes relaxing in the heat outdoors safer. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this bed elevates pets off the ground and provides sun protection of UPF 50, and even comes with a handy carry bag for use out and about.

And for an immediate cooling effect, treat pets to a Pet Cooling Mat. These mats offer quick relief to pets suffering from the heat. Or keep your furry friends entertained during the heatwave season with Aldi’s ice-cold Pet Cooling Toys.

Aldi has launched a new affordable pet range to help keep pets warm during the warmer months

The RSPCA advises dog owners to never leave dogs in hot cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans on a warm day (even if only for a short while). When it’s 22°C outside, temperatures can quickly rise to 47°C (117°F) in these environments, which can be fatal. Pet owners should also make sure pets have access to shade and water during the warm weather.

Responsible paw-rents will need to be quick if they don’t want to be in the doghouse as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi new summer pet range & prices

Available to pre-order online only from May 21

Porta Dog Shower - £22.99

Pet Cooling Mat XL - £9.99

Available in stores only from May 28

Sunshade Dog Bed - £19.99

Pet Cooling Mat L - £6.99

Pet Cooling Mat M - £4.99

Dog Cooling Accessories - £2.49

