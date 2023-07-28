Argos to hand out 5x more Nectar points to celebrate 50th anniversary - how to claim
Argos is handing out hundreds of extra Nectar points when customers shop in store and online this weekend. To celebrate the retailers 50th birthday, Argos is giving away five times more points on every purchase made over £1.
The Nectar points surge will be available from Friday, July 29 to to Monday 31 to help customers to collect even more points than usual and maximising the value of their shop. Customers will need to spend a minimum of £1 to access the offer, as well as swiping their Nectar card at checkout in store, or linking their Nectar card to their Argos.co.uk account for online orders.
Alongside the bonus Nectar points, customers will find up to 25 percent off selected top brands when shopping, including products from Samsung, Garmin and Pyrex. Huge savings can also be seen on must-have products such as the Barbie Estate Dolls House - the perfect present during ‘Barbie mania’ - which is half price at £90, down from £180 and has 450 Nectar points up for grabs over the duration of this weekend’s Nectar event.
Nectar Points - how to use them
Nectar points can be spent at brands such as Sainsbury’s, Argos, Esso and eBay, or even converted to Avios points to put toward a British Airways flight. Throughout July, Nectar has also been giving away a total of over 1.5 million points to celebrate five decades of Argos. 50,000 points have been up for grabs each day, with the lucky winners being chosen at random throughout August.