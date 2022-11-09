Argos has unveiled its much-anticipated Christmas advert for 2022 celebrating the return of a big Christmas. .The advert titled, ‘They’re coming, be ready’, centres around a small family preparing for their annual Christmas meal.

Plans go awry when the couple see an onslaught of family, friends and neighbours descending upon their home. At its core, the 50-second advert welcomes the return of fun-loving, chaotic Christmas get-togethers, emphasising that Christmas is about community.

It’s also a little nudge to those who might need to invest in a bigger bowl this festive season! Rob Quartermain, Head of Marketing Campaigns, at Argos said: “We know how difficult the last few years have been for everyone, so we really wanted to bring a smile to viewers faces by highlighting the fun and comedic moments of Christmas get-togethers, along with the unique experience of being able to bring everyone, from all ages and backgrounds, to share a wonderful Christmas together at home.

“This year’s advert really aims to celebrate that moment, and how Argos has everything you need to make this Christmas truly special.” The advert opens with a young couple quietly preparing for Christmas day in their quaint but merry house.

The husband asks “so how many are coming”, to which his wife responds, “hmm just a few”. The scene then cuts to a crowd of excitable neighbours dressed head to toe in festive attire and carrying presents and champagne flutes.

Bakers wearing colourful aprons, running with trifles in hand and parents with noisy children - the couple are utterly ill-prepared. The wine glasses, Christmas tree and bowl of crisps start to shake as the community descends upon the house.

The couple look at each other wide-eyed in panic as the house-quake continues.“They’re coming, be ready” text flashes on the screen as the crowd - which now resembles a parade - gets closer and closer to the house.

The couple was expecting a quiet Christmas

The couple ready themselves, take a deep breath and say “It’s going to be okay” before checking the Argos app for a bigger bowl to home the snacks. The doorbell then rings, and the Argos logo appears.