BBC has confirmed its television schedule for Christmas Day and it includes all the big guns to entertain you for when you are ready to wind down on the big day. It features a range of family, drama and comedy programmes.

King Charles III is scheduled to make his first Christmas message since he was anointed as the UK’s head of state. He took over from his late-mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland in September.

Now a mainstay of Christmas Day scheduling, the ever-popular Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day special will also air on December 25 . The full line-up of the episode has been confirmed, including Gavin and Stacey’s Larry Lamb and Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Festive specials do not end there as the much-anticipated Call the Midwife Christmas Day Special is also scheduled to air on the big day . Reports suggest it is set to be yet again a huge emotional rollercoaster.

A number of Christmas Day stalwarts will once again air via the national broadcaster this year. This includes the likes of hit soap opera EastEnders, as well as popular comedy series Mrs Brown’s Boys.

BBC Christmas Day television schedule 2022

