Beating South Africa in Durban a 'massive achievement' for Ireland claims ex-Lions skipper Warburton
Former Lions captain and Wales legend Sam Warburton believes that Ireland's 24-25 triumph over South Africa in Durban was a 'massive statement' for Andy Farrell's side and suggested defeating the Springboks away from home is one of the trickiest tasks in rugby.
Having raced into a 10-point lead by half-time, the Springboks fought back to take the lead as full-time approached. Nevertheless, up stepped Ciaran Frawley with a dramatic drop-goal and to secure victory.
Warburton, speaking on behalf of Canterbury’s launch of their new Stampede boots, was glowing in his praise of Farrell's side upon reflection.
“South Africa is always a hostile place to play," the 35-year-old admitted. To beat back-to-back world champions away, that’s like beating New Zealand away from home in 2016. That would have been a phenomenal feat from any team in the world.
“I was asked before the game what was more difficult to beat New Zealand in New Zealand or to beat South Africa in South Africa. I had some success in New Zealand so I said South Africa. For Ireland to get an away victory over there, that’s a massive statement.
“Three wins from the last four games against South Africa - including one in South Africa - is a massive statement from Andy Farrell and his team.”
Frawley's performance naturally ignites debate about whether he or fellow fly-half Jack Crowley should be the one to start matches. But Warburton explained why such a dilemma is more of a help than a hindrance to Farrell and Ireland.
He added: “Wales used and rotated Dan Biggar and Gareth Anscombe very well. Some games Wales started with Anscombe and then Biggar came on to steady the ship. There are other games where Biggar would start and Anscombe would come on. They used to dovetail very well together.
“People would always praise the fly-half that came off the bench saying that the game would always open up but that’s the way games would always go. At top class level, you really want two guys who can step in at fly-half. New Zealand played with their fourth-choice fly-half at the 2011 World Cup. It’s what coaches desperately want.
“That was a big problem for Ireland with Johnny Sexton. He was such a dominant figure at 10 that when he wasn’t playing, it would cause problems.
“They don’t have that panic anymore and Frawley and Crowley aren’t 21-year-olds anymore, they have experience under their belt so it’s great for Ireland.”
