Belfast International found to have one of the cheapest airport lounges in the UK and Ireland

A new study has revealed the UK and Ireland's cheapest airport lounges uncovering in some cases you can actually save money thanks to the usual all-inclusive food and drink offerings.

The nationwide study, conducted by Saga Holidays, revealed that Belfast International’s Causeway Executive Lounge is on the cheapest lounges in the UK and Ireland with single passes from £27.50.

Booking into this lounge could potentially even save you money as the study also uncovered that the average traveller will spend £31 in an airport on one meal, one soft drink, and two alcoholic drinks.

The UK and Ireland’s top five cheapest lounges

Belfast Airport's Causeway Lounge

Glasgow International Airport’s Upper Deck Lounge takes the top spot with a single adult ticket costing from £25 for three hours of lounge access.

In close second place is Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 Lounge which can be booked from £25.50 for a single adult pass for two hours.

Belfast International’s Causeway Executive Lounge and Exeter Airport’s Executive Lounge both can be booked from £27.50 for three hours of access time.

Inverness Airport’s Aspire Lounge can be booked from £28.50 for a single adult lounge pass allowing for three hours of access.

London’s Gatwick Airport came fifth in the study with passes for its Club Aspire Lounge in the South Terminal costing from £32 for three hours of access.

Airport; Lounge Name; Lounge Price

Glasgow International; Upper Deck; £25

Dublin; T2 Lounge; £25.50

Belfast International; Causeway Executive Lounge; £27.50

Exeter; Executive Lounge; £27.50

Inverness; Aspire Lounge; £28.50

London Gatwick; Club Aspire South Terminal; £32

Other notable mentions include Birmingham Airport’s Aspire Lounge which took sixth place in the study with passes from £32.50.

Edinburgh Airport’s Plaza Premium Lounge was seventh with £33.50, and Manchester Airport’s Aspire Lounge in Terminal One came eighth with passes from £35.

The UK and Ireland’s top five most expensive lounges

At the other end of the scale, Newcastle Airport’s Aspire Lounge is the most expensive airport lounge in the UK and Ireland with access costing from £43.50 for three hours.

London Luton Airport’s No 1 Lounge and Liverpool Airport’s Aspire Lounge came a close second with their passes costing from £42 for three hours.

This is closely followed by East Midland Airport’s Escape Lounge, Bristol Airport’s Escape Lounge, and Belfast City Airport’s Aspire Lounge all costing £41 for three hours of access.

Airport; Lounge Name; Lounge Price

Newcastle; Aspire Lounge; £43.50

London Luton; No 1Lounge; £42

Liverpool; Aspire Lounge; £42

East Midlands; Escape Lounge; £41

Bristol; Escape Lounge; £41

Belfast City; Aspire Lounge; £41

London Heathrow T3; Club Aspire Terminal 3; £40

London Stansted; Escape Lounge; £40

Leeds Bradford; The Yorkshire Lounge; £38

London Heathrow’s Club Aspire Lounge in Terminal Three and London Stansted Airport’s Escape Lounge followed with both passes costing from £40.