Belfast named the 24th most eco-friendly destination in the world 2025
With the travel and tourism industries responsible for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it’s more important than ever to make conscious travel choices.
Each destination brings something different to the table, but all share the same goal: protecting the planet. From Belfast's sustainable tourism push and eco-friendly initiatives to Bhutan’s carbon-negative footprint, these places show how travel and sustainability can go hand in hand.
Recognised for its improved air quality, reduced emissions, increased tree planting, effective waste management, and renewable energy usage, Belfast is the 24th most eco-friendly destination in the world. Visitors can stay in eco-friendly hotels – over 75% of Belfast's hotels are sustainability certified – and enjoy tourist attractions that champion conservation and heritage preservation. The Ulster Folk Museum, for example, keeps tradition and culture in the conversation while also preserving the environment with initiatives like the woodland renewal project, part of the wider 'Reawakening' project.
Belfast is featured alongside sustainability titans like Bhutan, Gothenburg, and Patagonia.